State Legislators Meeting on Biden Ballot Issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s lawmakers headed back to work on Tuesday.

What we don’t know is if they will successfully create a process to get the Democratic presidential nominee on the November ballot.

A proclamation by Governor Mike DeWine has the General Assembly reconvening to “fix” the early date for the nominee to be certified.

Each chamber of the legislature is interpreting the proclamation differently.

The House is planning two days of committee hearings before a Thursday vote.

The Senate plans to meet only on Tuesday.