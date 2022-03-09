      Weather Alert

State Legislature Working Up Relief for Board of Elections Offices

Jim Michaels
Mar 9, 2022 @ 4:55am
Stark County Board of Elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio House could approve a measure Wednesday that should allow county elections officials to breathe a sigh of relief.

That’s if it’s signed by the governor.

The bill approved by the Senate allows Boards of Elections to accept completed overseas and military ballots up to 20 days after the May 3 Primary Election.

The state is pushing the deadline to get those ballots out.

There’s some uncertainty remaining about the way the state House and Senate and Congressional districts are drawn up.

