State Money Coming to 35 Stark Schools for Safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A number of school districts and private schools in Stark County are receiving funding from the state’s K-to-12 School Safety Grant program.

In this fourth round of funding, each building in a district is receiving up to $100,000.

Six buildings in the Jackson Local School District including the high school are receiving the full $100,000 grant.

Here’s the list of Stark County schools and the amount of funding:

Canton Local / Stark

Canton South High School

1 $ 78,586

Walker Elementary School

1 $ 99,729

Fairless Local / Stark

Fairless Elementary School

1 $ 77,500

Fairless Middle School

1 $ 65,000

Jackson Local / Stark

Amherst Elementary School

1 $ 100,000

Jackson High School

1 $ 100,000

Jackson Memorial Middle School

1 $ 100,000

Lake Cable Elementary School

1 $ 100,000

Sauder Elementary School

1 $ 100,000

Strausser Elementary School

1 $ 100,000

Louisville City / Stark

Louisville Elementary School

1 $ 54,284

Louisville High School

1 $ 56,987

Louisville Middle School

1 $ 45,428

North Nimishillen Elementary School

1 $ 17,808

Massillon City / Stark

Washington High School

1 $ 50,000

North Canton City / Stark

Clearmount Elementary School

1 $ 23,878

Greentown Intermediate School

1 $ 23,878

Hoover High School

1 $ 85,019

North Canton Middle School

1 $ 68,556

Northwood Elementary School

1 $ 23,878

Orchard Hill Intermediate School

1 $ 23,878

Northwest Local / Stark

Northwest High School

1 $ 50,000

Plain Local / Stark

Avondale Elementary School

1 $ 42,097

Charles L Warstler Elementary School

1 $ 47,294

Frazer Elementary School

1 $ 45,754

GlenOak High School

1 $ 100,000

Glenwood Intermediate School

1 $ 89,532

Middlebranch Elementary School

1 $ 71,101

Oakwood Middle School

1 $ 100,000

Ransom H Barr Elementary School

1 $ 54,136

Robert A. Taft Elementary School 1 $ 58,360

St Mary / Stark 1 $ 100,000

St Thomas Aquinas / Stark 1 $ 51,593

Stark High School / Stark 1 $ 25,500

Central Catholic 1 $ 89,477