State Muzzleloader Season Results In

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over the recently-concluded four-day muzzleloader season in Ohio, 12,712 deer were harvested by muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

That’s down from last year, but higher than the three-year average.

Both Carroll (#6 with 342) and Tuscarawas (#2 with 416) were top ten counties reporting deer taken.

Ohio is assured of another deer season with over 200,000 harvested, like last year.

Archery season continues until February 4.