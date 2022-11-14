State Offering Assistance for June Derecho Storm

Courtesy Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – State assistance is coming to Wayne and Holmes Counties for that derecho wind storm back in June that left residents in the dark for as long as a week.

The governor says the State Disaster Relief Program can provide funding where FEMA help ends, for local government and certain non-profits for debris removal, emergency protection and other activities.

17 counties were impacted by that storm.