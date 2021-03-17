State Patrol: 2 Killed in CVNP-Area Crash Following 3-County Pursuit
WHBC News
BOSTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people were killed and two others injured in a one-vehicle crash in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park area on Tuesday.
The car had been involved ion a three-county pursuit by state troopers.
The state patrol says two passengers in the BMW were killed when the car went out of control on one of the curves on Boston Mills Road.
It hit a guardrail and rolled over.
The pursuit started on I-80 in Trumbull County and continued onto the turnpike and Route 8.
The patrol says they ended the pursuit on Boston Mills.
The BMW was a vehicle of interest in a Pennsylvania shooting