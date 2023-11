2023 OSHP Canton post Dispatcher of the Year Cortney Fisk and Trooper of the Year Evan Hill. (Courtesy OSHP)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol, doling out some honors.

Post Commander Lt Kaitlyn Kowicki says Trooper Evan Hill has repeated as Trooper of the Year in 2023.

That, while Cortney Fisk has been named the post’s Dispatcher of the Year.

She’s a Brewster native.