      Weather Alert

State Patrol Investigating Accident in Perry Township

Noah Hiles
Jun 30, 2020 @ 4:56pm
WHBC News

PERRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that took place on Sunday morning in Perry Township.

Authorities say a 17 year old female driver drove left of center while heading westbound on Tuscarawas Street, striking a vehicle being operated by an 81 year old Massillon man heading in the opposite direction.

Both drivers, along with the two passengers in man’s vehicle were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No update on any of their conditions.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon