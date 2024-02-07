State Pharmacy Board Hits Jackson CVS With Fine, Probation

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The drugstore chain CVS has been fined $250,000 and a Jackson Township store is on at least three years probation.

This, after agents with the Ohio Board of Pharmacy found violations at the location at Fulton Drive and Wales Avenue NW.

Agents visited back in September of 2021, finding long lines at the drive-thru, a “closed” sign in the lobby, and improperly secured prescription medications.

The board says it took staff 20 minutes to recognize they were there.

CVS attorneys reportedly argued at hearings that the pandemic and labor shortages were impacting them.

There’s also a list of requirements the store must follow.