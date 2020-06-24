      Weather Alert

State Pitches Wright-Pat as Home for US Space Force

Jim Michaels
Jun 24, 2020 @ 7:57am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the military, still searching for a permanent home.

The DeWine administration would like that to be in the Dayton Ohio area.

The governor and two dozen other political leaders are pitching the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the ideal location, given the educated workforce, low cost of living and more.

Lt Governor Jon Husted says he thinks the state has a shot here.

