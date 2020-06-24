State Pitches Wright-Pat as Home for US Space Force
(Courtesy Wright Patterson Air Force Base)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the military, still searching for a permanent home.
The DeWine administration would like that to be in the Dayton Ohio area.
The governor and two dozen other political leaders are pitching the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the ideal location, given the educated workforce, low cost of living and more.
Lt Governor Jon Husted says he thinks the state has a shot here.