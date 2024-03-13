State Provides Funding for Local Organizations Supporting Pregnancy, New Families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Stark County organizations are receiving some of the $5 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Health and the Department of Children and Youth for maternal and infant health services.

The county Community Action Agency is getting $280,000 to support pregnant women and newly-parenting families.

This, while the Pregnancy Support Network which also serves Summit and Tuscarawas Counties is seeing $349,000 for pregnant women and families caring for infants.