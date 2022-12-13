State Provides New Curriculum for Armed Achool Staff, Other Safety Guidelines

The state wants people to report any concerns about student safety to the above phone number. In an emergency, call 911.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several Tuscarawas County school districts hoping to arm teachers under the state’s new guidelines now have the training requirements in hand.

The governor’s office says a curriculum has been finalized for the additional 24 hours of training needed.

There’s also eight hours of annual recertification training.

