State Provides New Curriculum for Armed Achool Staff, Other Safety Guidelines
December 13, 2022 4:04AM EST
The state wants people to report any concerns about student safety to the above phone number. In an emergency, call 911.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several Tuscarawas County school districts hoping to arm teachers under the state’s new guidelines now have the training requirements in hand.
The governor’s office says a curriculum has been finalized for the additional 24 hours of training needed.
There’s also eight hours of annual recertification training.
Here’s more from the governor’s press release.