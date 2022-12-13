News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

State Provides New Curriculum for Armed Achool Staff, Other Safety Guidelines

By Jim Michaels
December 13, 2022 4:04AM EST
Share
State Provides New Curriculum for Armed Achool Staff, Other Safety Guidelines
The state wants people to report any concerns about student safety to the above phone number. In an emergency, call 911.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several Tuscarawas County school districts hoping to arm teachers under the state’s new guidelines now have the training requirements in hand.

The governor’s office says a curriculum has been finalized for the additional 24 hours of training needed.

There’s also eight hours of annual recertification training.

Here’s more from the governor’s press release.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House
3

Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash
4

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
5

UPDATE: Teen Escapee Arrested