State Representative David Leland says anti-protesting bills in Ohio are UN-American

Jon Bozeka
May 14, 2021 @ 12:01pm
Students leave the Ohio Union on the campus of Ohio State University to protest yesterday's shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant by Columbus Police Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

What are your thoughts on anti-protesting bills in Ohio? Do you think these bills are a threat to the American political landscape? Jon spoke with State Representative David Leland about this very divisive topic.

