State Republicans Move to Ban ‘Ranked Choice Voting’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – Are you familiar with Ranked Choice Voting?

Voters basically rate the candidates from most- to least-preferred.

That’s not how voting works in Ohio, of course.

But some lawmakers want to make sure it never happens here.

There’s a bill that’s been introduced in the state Senate that would ban Ranked Choice Voting.

Bill supporters say it adds a lot of time and cost to voting.