      Breaking News
Ohio Bars and Restaurants to Close Indefinitely, Carryout, Delivery OK

State Seeking Masks, Safety Equipment for Hospitals

Jim Michaels
Mar 16, 2020 @ 5:01am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio is asking veterinarians and dentists in the state to delay elective and otherwise unnecessary surgeries, hoping to stockpile the protective masks and other gear they use for coronavirus patients.

Dr Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health says the equipment like the N-95 masks are already in short supply, and an increasing number will be needed as hospitals gear up to treat the sickest of patients.

The request came in Saturday’s coronavirus update.

An order could be issued as soon as Monday.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon