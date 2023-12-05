State Senate Set to Make Recreational Marijuana Changes

FILE – A sign supporting Issue 2 sits in a residential yard on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Cincinnati. The ballot issue would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio and allow adults 21 and over to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana if the measure passes. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Senate is poised to vote Wednesday on a bill that makes wholesale changes to the marijuana law taking effect the next day.

That’s the new law just approved by Ohio voters.

The Cincinnati Enquirer says the major changes are a prohibition against growing marijuana in private homes, raising the tax rate on sales from 10- to 15-percent, with a reallocation of money, and a reduced THC level in the marijuana.

It’s not known if there’s sufficient support for the reworked House bill.