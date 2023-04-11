News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

State Senate Takes Aim at ‘Institutional’ Landlords

By Jim Michaels
April 11, 2023 8:49AM EDT
A duplex in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/David Dishneau)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They are being called “institutional” landlords.

Out-of-state corporate entities that buy a large number of homes in one fell swoop, many times not living up to their landlord-tenant agreements or even providing basic services.

It has inspired bipartisan Senate Bill 76 in Columbus.

The bill takes corporations owning 50 or more homes in a county, charging them $1500 per month for each one- to three-unit dwelling they own.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says it’ll only apply to new sales.

He says the bill is meant more as a deterrent to such large-scale purchases.

