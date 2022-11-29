State Senate Talks Gun Law Changes on Tuesday

Ohio's Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a hearing today in the Senate Finance Committee in Columbus for SB-357.

That’s State Senator Matt Dollan’s bill that represents some of the gun law changes that Governor DeWine has been pushing ever since the Dayton killings in 2019.

But our State Senator Kirk Schuring says among Republicans at the Statehouse, there are varying opinions on the need for change.

Schuring thinks this version of the bill is more amenable to most Republicans, with the Red Flag provision taken out.

There is the addition of a behavioral risk assessment that would come before someone buys a gun.

He doesn’t see the bill passing in the lame duck session.