State Senate Unanimously Rejects House Bill Limiting Health Director’s Powers

Jim Michaels
May 21, 2020 @ 6:55am
Dr Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health. (Ohio Department of Health)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Support for Ohio’s health director in the legislature on Wednesday.

The Ohio Senate unanimously quashed a bill passed in the House designed to limit Dr Amy Acton’s ability to issue health orders.

The governor did not support the bill either, saying it wasn’t workable as it was written.

There are other efforts in the House to reduce Dr Acton’s ordering ability, including a bill introduced by Paris Township Representative Reggie Stoltzfus.

