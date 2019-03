(WHBC) – Get that fishing gear ready.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is set to release 100,000 rainbow trout in waterways across the state, including a couple in Stark County.

The fish raised by state fish hatcheries across Ohio state measure 10 to 13 inches.

They’ll be released in Petros Lake in Perry Township on March 29th, and in Ohio Canal Lock 4 in Lawrence Township just outside of Canal Fulton on April 27th.