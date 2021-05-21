      Weather Alert

State Tourism Division Targets Neighboring States, Touting Pro Football Hall of Fame, More

Jim Michaels
May 21, 2021 @ 4:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With travel getting back to normal, especially for road trips, Ohio is poised to take advantage.

“Ohio – Find It Here”, the state tourism division, is running a $4 million marketing campaign in all neighboring states.

They are encouraging visitors to check out some destinations or attend a Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement event… More at whbc.com

With the NFL celebrating 100 years of the league, 2021 could be a huge year for the tourism industry in our area.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Chief Angelo: 'Everything Was Just in a Pile, On Top of the Child'
Akron Man Enters Plea in 2020 Shooting Death of Local MMA Fighter
UPDATE: Site Open for Vax-A-Million Drawings: You Must Opt-In for Chance to Win
Canton Woman Charged with Murdering Toddler Son