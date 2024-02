COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio continues investing in the “state” of Israel.

Treasurer Robert Sprague announced that the state is purchasing another $30 million three-year fixed-rate Israel bond.

Sprague says the purchase benefits both sides.

It helps Israel with its liquidity, and they have a solid repayment history.

Ohio continues its tradition as a leading holder of Israel bonds in the U.S.