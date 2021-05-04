State: Vaccinated Nursing Home Staff Now Free of Testing
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new order by the Ohio Department of Health means fully-vaccinated staffers at nursing homes and assisted living centers will no longer need to be tested for coronavirus.
Those not fully vaccinated will still need to be tested twice a week.
Governor Mike DeWine says the science continues to make for differences between the vaccinated and unvaccinated population.
Over 40-percent of the population in the state has gotten at least the first shot.