Statement from Cleveland Browns on player’s positive COVID-19 test

Jeff Turk
Dec 26, 2020 @ 2:50pm

Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson:

“Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

