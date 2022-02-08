State’s Highest Court Knocks Out Second Version of State House, Senate Redistricting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will the primary election in Ohio take place on May 3rd?
That’s just one of the questions that comes out of the Ohio Supreme Court decision Monday to reject a second set of maps for the state’s House and Senate districts.
Just like last time, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor voted with the three Democratic justices.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for those seats has passed, with candidates still having no idea what their district looks like.
One GOP spokesman says the state faces a “constitutional crisis”.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission now has until next Thursday to create maps that reflect voting preferences in the state.