COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state’s health director, commenting on Ohio’s “very high” level of influenza activity.

Dr Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health says slowing the spread of the flu is really pretty simple: don’t go to work or school if you feel sick.

The CDC has just nine states at “very high”.

Most of the cases were in the Cleveland and Dayton areas.