Statistically Speaking: Week 2 of The Year of The Quarterbacks

We have completed 2 weeks of football and the selection of our Players of the Week have both been quarterback’s. Week one, Nick Petro from Sandy Valley. Week two went to Poochie Snyder fromCanton South. Combined they threw 6 td passes and rushed for 3 td’s. The two of them had a combined for 673 yards of total offense.

A look at a few quarterbacks that had steller performance’s in week 2. Lucas Ecrement, of Jackson, was 24 of 45 passing for 295 yards and 5 touchdowns with zero

interceptions, in an incredible comeback victory 36-35 over Mayfield. A Jackson wide receiver caught a 4 yard touchdown pass as the clock hit zero.

Nick Petro had 305 total yards of offense in a win over Manchester 42-13. Petro had an 88 yard touchdown run and a 72 yard touchdown completion.

Poochie Snyder, of Canton South, 25 of 33 passing with two interception for 313 yards and 3 touchdown’s. Snyder also had 2 rushing touchdowns.

Cale Jarvis, of Lake, 3 td’s via the run.

Another week of successful quarterback play. Let’s see what happens in week 3. See you in the pressbox.