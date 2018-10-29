Steelers Crush Browns 33-18

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) celebrates with wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After settling for a 21-21 tie in the opening game of the season against the Browns, the Steelers made sure the second meeting between the two teams would not be decided in the final seconds. Ben Roethlisberger led a Steelers offense that racked up 421 yards and outscored Cleveland 33-12 in the final three quarters for a 33-18 win.

Antonio Brown caught two touchdown passes from “Big Ben” and James Conner rushed for 146 yards and two more scores to lead the Black and Gold offense.

The Browns got two touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield, but the rookie number one overall pick also threw an interception and kick Greg Joseph missed a field goal and an extra point in the loss.

With the win, the Steelers improve to 4-2-1 and are all alone in first place in the AFC North.

With the loss, the Browns third straight, Hue Jackson’s squad falls to 2-5-1.

Next up for the Browns, a Sunday home game with undefeated Kansas City.