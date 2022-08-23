News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 9:00am

Steelworker’s Family Protests Outside TimkenSteel Plant

By Jim Michaels
August 23, 2022 5:50AM EDT
Share

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest death of a TimkenSteel employee has a local family both heart-broken and angry.

Family members of Joe Ferrall have been carrying protest signs along Faircrest Street SW near the entrance to the company’s Faircrest Works, decrying the conditions inside.

They carried signs reminding everyone of the young wife and three children that the 34-year-old Alliance man leaves behind

There have been five deaths at the plant in the last ten years.

The company had extended sympathies in a statement over the weekend, making counseling available to impacted employees.

Ferrall died last Friday from injuries suffered in a July explosion at the plant.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
3

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
4

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
5

Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney