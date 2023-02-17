News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stella Stevens, Star Of “The Nutty Professor”, Dies At 84

By News Desk
February 17, 2023 3:41PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) – Stella Stevens, a prominent leading lady in 1960s and ’70s comedies who is perhaps best known for playing the object of Jerry Lewis’ affection in “The Nutty Professor,” has died.

She was 84.

Stevens’ estate says she died Friday in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Born Estelle Caro Eggleston in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1938, she made her film debut in a minor role in the Bing Crosby musical “Say One for Me” in 1959, but she considered “Li’l Abner” her big break.

She was prolific actor in television and film up through the 1990s, officially retiring in 2010.

