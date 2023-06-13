Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the springs may have been installed incorrectly.

They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.