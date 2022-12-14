Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ Show’s Dancing DJ, Dies At 40

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) – Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

The statement Allison issued to People did not include any detail on the cause of his death.

tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He is survived by his wife and three children.