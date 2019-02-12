Stiff Sentence For Canton Drug Dealer

(WHBC) – A Canton drug dealer is going away for a long time.

Bobby Odell Goodwin was sentenced to 26 years in prison by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

“The defendant was selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine like pepperoni pizzas,” Forchione said.

“And that’s one of the main reasons that this type of sentence, a stiff sentence, was brought forth.”

Goodwin, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty to dozens of felony counts in one of the biggest drug cases in the county in a while.

“He was one of the biggest drug dealers I’ve had in my courtroom, therefore I gave him one of the biggest sentences I’ve ever given,” Forchione added.

Forchione says he hopes that anyone who’s thinking about dealing drugs in Stark County sees the sentence and realizes that he’s taking a no-nonsense approach to such behavior.