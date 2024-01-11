Still Empty Seats for Next SCSO Citizens Academy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are still openings for the next Stark County Sheriff’s Office “Citizens Academy”.

The 12-week course happens Tuesday nights starting February 20.

Sheriff George Maier says it gives participants a closer look at the work of the sheriff’s office.

There’s a trip to the morgue, a firearms safety session, a tour of the jail and more.

It’s free and class size is limited; more at whbc.com

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office release:

The majority of these classes will take place at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have no felony convictions, consent to a background check, possess a valid Ohio driver's license, and reside or work in Stark County.

Interested individuals can apply online by visiting the Stark County Sheriff’s Office website at sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov. Navigate to ‘Community Engagement’ and then select ‘Citizens Academy’ to access and download the application form. Completed printed applications can also be mailed or delivered to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 4500 Atlantic Blvd, NE, Canton, Ohio 44705 by February 6, 2024.

For more information about the Citizens Academy, please contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s

Director of Community Engagement at 330-430-3889.