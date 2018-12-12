Still House Hosts Grand Opening Event
By Gary Rivers
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 6:16 AM

Inspired by the St. Gervasio Church in Denno, Italy, where the family’s grandmother was raised, The Still House is the Chapel at Gervasi Village…only with a twist. This chapel is a distillery featuring the craft concoctions of Gervasi’s latest addition…Gervasi Spirits.

A coffeehouse by day and a craft cocktail lounge by night, The Still House opened with a celebration on Wednesday afternoon between 3p and 5pm.

In an interview at the Still House Tuesday afternoon, Gary Rivers spoke with Spokesperson Nicole Caredenelli about the new facility.

 

Here are some photos from the Still House event

 

