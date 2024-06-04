Still Looking for Info in Massive Mass Shooting Incident in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “See something, say something”.

Hopefully that’s happening behind the scenes in Akron, where police want to name a suspect or suspects in the weekend mass shooting that sent 25 people to the hospital.

27-year-old Lateris Cook of Akron did not survive the gun battle involving an apparent drive-by vehicle and reportedly some of the 100 people at a party.

The ATF has tossed another $10,000 into the reward fund.

The fund for information leading to an arrest and conviction is now up to $22,500.

Here’s more from the Akron Police Department:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Residents may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

 The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

 Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tip411 or by accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.