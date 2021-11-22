Stinnett Arraigned, Bond Set at $1 Million
Jonathan Stinnett (Stark County jail)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man charged with kidnapping for taking a 5-year-old neighbor girl to another state remains jailed on a million dollars bond.
Jonathan Stinnett was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Monday morning.
Stinnett was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
He arrived in Stark County from an Illinois jail on Friday night.
The 36-year-old is accused of taking Ana Grace Burke to Illinois earlier this month, just before he was slated to move back to Michigan.
He was arrested the next day and the child safely recovered.