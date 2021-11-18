      Weather Alert

Stinnett Expected Back in Stark Next Week

Jim Michaels
Nov 18, 2021 @ 4:22am
Jonathan Stinnett (Ohio Attorney General's office)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 36-year-old Jackson Township man charged with kidnapping Ana Grace Burke last week is expected back in Stark County next week.

That’s according to Jackson police.

Jonathan Stinnett remains in the McLean County Jail in Bloomington Illinois after his arrest Friday night.

A concerned citizen did not know anything about a missing child, but thought the vehicle looked suspicious parked along the road in Stanford Illinois.

Stinnett was arrested without incident and the child picked up later by her father.

