News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stonehenge Not Visibly Damaged By Protest Paint

By News Desk
June 21, 2024 6:55AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Stonehenge monuments that have stood for thousands of years appear unscathed after climate protesters were arrested for spraying orange paint on them.

Nick Merriman, the chief executive of English Heritage, said workers cleaned the stones and the roughly 4,500-year-old monument was visibly undamaged.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site site reopened and was expected to host thousands of revelers celebrating the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, early Friday.

A 73-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were released on bail Thursday after being arrested a day earlier on suspicion of criminal damage, damaging an ancient monument and deterring a person from engaging in a lawful activity.

The climate change activism group Just Stop Oil has taken responsibility.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
3

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
4

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement
5

3-Vehicle Downtown Canton Crash Damages School Building