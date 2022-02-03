Storm Changes for CommQuest Services Today
Due to continuing weather concerns, and in the interest of safety and service for both our clients and staff, CommQuest Services will be moving all outpatient appointments for Thursday, February 3rd to telehealth starting at noon today and having as many employees as possible across the organization work from home. Our residential services (detox, residential addiction recovery and family living center) are operating as usual. Samaritan’s Table and Friendship Center are serving lunch as scheduled. If you have an immediate or emergency need, please reach out to CommQuest Detox at 330-830-3393.