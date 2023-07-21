Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears the Cleveland area took the brunt of Thursday evening’s storm activity.

Though west central Stark County including the city of Massillon was under a Tornado Warning for a time.

There were reports to the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office of hail as large as a half-dollar and cars stranded in water in Cuyahoga County.

A portion of Route 8 was closed in Northfield Township due to high water.

The Tornado Warning was radar-based says the weather service, with no reports of funnel clouds or damage.

That warning began as a warning for a part of Wayne and Medina Counties.

A few thousand power customers were in the dark for a time in Stark County.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, the number was down to 200.

800 Edison customers were without power in Summit County, but that number was 13,000 at 5:30 a.m. Friday.