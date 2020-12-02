Storm Knocks Out Electricity for Tens of Thousands in Snow Belt
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The storm wreaked havoc with the power grid from Cleveland to Ashtabula Monday night and Tuesday.
The heavy wet snow along with strong winds plunged over 90,000 First Energy customers into the dark at the peak of the storm Tuesday afternoon.
As of 6:30 a.m., the number of outages was down to 48,000.