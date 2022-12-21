News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

STORM UPDATE: Friday Not a Good Travel Day

By Jim Michaels
December 20, 2022 7:04PM EST
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest forecasting from AccuWeather as well as AAA have Friday as the worst travel day locally and across Ohio.

The issue will be rain and some snow from Thursday that could flash freeze on roadways as the temperature plummets beginning Thursday night.

Less than an inch of snow is predicted for us during the day Friday, but that will blow around with the strong, gusty winds.

No watches in effect for our area as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Remember to check forecasts for your destination and along the way.

And tune to 1480 WHBC radio for the latest storm and AccuWeather information.

