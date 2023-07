A fallen tree blocked a driveway and sidewalk in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A stormy night west, north and east of Stark County: strong winds, hail and heavy rain hit mainly along Lake Erie.

There was even a Tornado Warning up for a couple of the Lake Erie islands for a time.

Three people were injured at Presque Isle State Park along the lake in Erie Pennsylvania when a tree branch came down in the same series of storms.