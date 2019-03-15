Storms Hit Stark Hard, Bring Down Trees, Power Lines
By Jim Michaels
Mar 15, 2019 @ 6:23 AM
Tree and wires down on Broadway Ave NE near Columbus Road (WHBC)

(WHBC) – The National Weather Service may be visiting Stark County later in the day on Friday.

They’ll be checking out numerous reports of tree and other damage from that line of thunderstorms that moved through Thursday night.

Meteorologist Zach Sefkovic with the weather service says some of the worst damage was reported in Perry and Nimishillen Townships, where there’s a reported tree into a house and another into a barn.

Parts of the county and parts of Wayne and Portage County were under Tornado Warnings Thursday night.

About 8000 AEP and Ohio Edison customers were without power at the height of the storm, but crews are working to restore electricity.

