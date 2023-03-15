News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stormy Daniels Meets With Prosecutors Investigating Former President Trump

By News Desk
March 15, 2023 3:32PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actor met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Clark Brewster tweeted that Daniels met and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors.

They have convened a grand jury that is looking into the 2016 payment.

Brewster tweeted that Daniels would make herself available as a witness or for further questions, if needed.

Daniels tweeted her thanks to the attorney for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t say no to.

Trump says it never happened.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
5

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again