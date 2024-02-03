Strasburg Man Dead in One-Vehicle Bethlehem Crash

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old Strasburg man is dead in Stark County’s first fatal traffic accident of 2024, according to WHBC News records.

The State Highway Patrol says Eric Mallett was driving on Route 212 near Bardell Avenue SW between Bolivar and Beach City late Friday night.

Troopers say he overcorrected after going left of center on a curve, with his vehicle hitting a tree.

Mallett was dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved.