Strasburg Woman Killed in I-77 Head-On Crash

Jim Michaels
May 15, 2020 @ 5:24am
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old Strasburg woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash along I-77 near the Newcomerstown exit in Tuscarawas County.

The State Highway Patrol at New Philadelphia says Ariel Stout was driving northbound on 77 when she crossed the median into the southbound lanes, striking another vehicle.

Her young son and two people in the other car are hospitalized.

