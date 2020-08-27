Street Closings for Hall of Fame Center for Excellence Project
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Street closings in connection with construction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village Center for Excellence are now in place.
The city of Canton says parts of Blake and Clearview Avenues and 19th Street NW are closed for about a year.
Here’s the information from the city:
Blake Avenue N.W., from Woodward south to the visitors parking lot.
19th Street N.W., between Blake and Clearview.
Clearview Avenue N.W., between 19th and 21st Streets.
Note: 21st Street N.W. will remain open at Blake for access to the loading area behind the Hall and former Barr Avenue.
They ask that you please avoid this area if possible and thank you for your patience.