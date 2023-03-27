Strong, Persistent Winds Take Out Power, Stark Full Restoration on Wednesday

XCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Strong persistent winds gusting to as high as 70 miles an hour in some parts of Ohio brought down trees and power lines Saturday, plunging over 350,000 Ohioans in the dark at one point.

Stark County was one of the harder hit counties with over 50,000 outages at the peak of the wind event.

A string of power poles was blown down along Alabama Avenue in Tuscarawas Township.

And the wind snapped the top off of the “Tree of Everlasting Life” in the Garden of Happiness in Zoar Village.

The tree was planted 90 years ago

Peak wind gust at the Akron Canton Airport was 66 miles an hour.

A gust of 60 was recorded at the New Philadelphia Airport, and a 54 miles an hour gust in Carrollton.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, 2700 AEP and 4700 Ohio Edison customers were still out in Stark County.

Outages are so widespread that we don’t see any single outage that’s any larger than a few hundred.